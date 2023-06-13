A new kind of food truck comes to Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - After much anticipation, Hancock County is getting a new spot to grab a bite this summer!

Waffle ME will start pressing waffles for the public on Thursday.

After months of planning and waffle research and testing, the truck is ready to roll for the season.

The truck will have a spot on Thursdays at Timberland Acres RV Park in Trenton and will be at Life Source Chiropractic in Ellsworth Fridays through Sundays.

Folks at Waffle Me are thrilled to offer new choices for dessert, snacks, and even waffle pizzas.

“It’s really exciting. I actually went shopping today and started stocking things, and I got the menu, the printed menus today. So, just really excited to get a week under our belt and see how it all goes. We’ve done a couple of free events just to kind of test out the equipment, make sure the generator works and all of that, but I’m just really excited to get it out there to people because people have been really excited about it and reaching out, and so, just excited to see people’s faces while they’re eating it up,” said Katy Kennedy, owner/ operator.

