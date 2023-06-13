Maine McDonald’s celebrating high school graduates with free beverage

(Fibonacci Blue / CC BY 2.0)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A heads-up for high school graduates!

There’s a free tasty beverage waiting for you.

Tuesday, June 13, all Maine McDonald’s are celebrating local high school graduates with a free any size iced coffee or frozen beverage.

This is an exclusive offer to New England customers only.

Any high school graduate who shows up to their local McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday with their graduation cap or gown will receive a free any size Iced Coffee, Frozen Coca Cola or Frozen Fanta -- no purchase necessary.

