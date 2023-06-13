Maine lawmakers push to ensure fishermen’s voices are heard on offshore wind projects

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The federal government continues to plan for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine.

Now, Gov. Janet Mills is joining the state’s congressional delegation to make sure the concerns of Maine fishermen are heard during the process.

Mills, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, as well as Representatives Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree wrote a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management this week.

The bureau recently identified 9.8 million acres in the Gulf of Maine as sites for potential commercial offshore wind projects.

The lawmakers say they’re concerned that area includes a critical fishing ground for Maine lobstermen as well as three other areas that are closed to fishing.

They’re urging the removal of those areas from consideration.

The letter does note offshore wind has the potential to create good paying jobs in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.