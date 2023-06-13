Maine blueberry farm will deliver their berries right to you

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s blueberry season, and one Maine farm will bring organic berries right to you.

Folks at Burke Hill Farm in Cherryfield say it’s not your average blueberry farm.

“Well for one, we’re all certified organic, which, to me, is very important. I think, to a lot of our customers, it’s very important to be eating clean food. Blueberries, of course, are a superfood. Very, very, very healthy for you, but not so much when they’re covered in chemicals. Organic wild blueberries are pretty inaccessible, and the grocery store, you might find some every now and then, but they’re really not accessible, so we’re making them accessible to people directly,” said Ben Perrin, owner.

So, instead of customers searching all around for berries, Burke Hill will deliver them to you.

Not just in Maine, but all over the Northeast.

“And we’ve been doing it for a really long time. We’ve always delivered wholesale to a lot of different stores, so we had a delivery route once a month where we would deliver to all the stores. And various customers would ask me if I could stop somewhere and drop them off a box or two. And it wasn’t worth the time, but we did it to be nice. And then, it just built from there,” said Perrin.

Thanks to the growing popularity of work Burke Hill Farm has been doing, they’re able to continue this tradition of bringing berries fresh from farm to table.

Perrin said, “Customers love us. We’re delivering a delicious product that’s perfectly clean, extremely healthy. Once you start eating them, you realize how good you feel, and you don’t want to stop. In fact, when I go out on delivery runs, I stay at hotels, and I don’t get to eat my blueberries. And by the time I get home, I’m sure craving them, and we’re selling direct from farmer to consumer, which is working cool,” said Perrin.

