KeyBank employees volunteer during 32nd Neighbors Make the Difference Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sometimes we all need to take a pause in our daily activities, look around and see what can be improved in our own communities.

Well, that’s what 120 KeyBank employees did across the state and nation for their 32nd annual Neighbors Make a Difference program.

Employees volunteered at 20 organizations in Maine.

In the Bangor region, volunteers migrated to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter where a $5,000 check was presented to the shelter.

Over 16,000 volunteer hours are accrued nationwide during their efforts and the KeyBank Maine Market president said every minute is worth it.

“It’s really important to be able to take a pause on a day like today to really be able to get out in the community and make an impact and be able to see the impact that our clients are also making in the communities,” said Tony DiSotto. “Being able to participate with an organization like the Bangor homeless shelter allows us to get out and see what our clients are doing and to be able to provide the support in the community that’s so vital to what our communities need.”

Volunteers also migrated over to the Shaw House to conduct services during their efforts.

Below is a full list of where volunteers gave back during the annual event.

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston ME – landscaping

Parks & Recreation, Caribou ME – beautify downtown Sweden Street

Kidspeace National Centers, Ellsworth, ME – general help

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, S. Windham, ME – gardening

Rowe House of Apples, Newport ME – baking donuts

Tuckers House, Bridgton ME – Yard clean-up

Oxford School Age Child Care, Oxford ME – gardening

Kennebec Valley Humane Society, Augusta ME – yard work

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Bangor, ME – painting

Travis Mills Foundation, Mt. Vernon ME – spring clean-up

Adopt a Block, Houlton ME – painting decks and playground

The Root Cellar, Portland ME – cleaning, painting, landscaping

Yarmouth Community Services, Yarmouth ME – Royal River Park clean-up and gardening

Community Care- Shaw House, Bangor – painting steps

Knox County Homeless Coalition, Rockport ME – cleaning, building playground equipment

Sweetser, Saco ME – yard work

Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick ME – organize pantry

The Community Gourmet, Kennebunk ME – build food boxes

PAWS Animal Welfare Society – Animal Rescue, Fort Kent ME – cleaning and yard care

McAuley Residence, Portland ME – diaper drive (virtual event)

