Isolated Showers & Areas Of Fog Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An occluded front will continue to cross the region this evening. Isolated showers will continue and most of the region will keep overcast skies. Similar to last night, there will be areas of dense fog and some communities could be under a Dense Fog Advisory. Lows will drop into the 50s with a light southeasterly wind.

Wednesday does look to be trending towards one of the drier days of the week. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning and by the afternoon there will be some broken clouds. This will lead to some daytime heating which could produce a few pop-up showers into the afternoon. Highs will return to more seasonable reaching the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

An area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will move into the region late Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring us our steadiest rainfall of the week and most of it will be falling while you’re sleeping. Scattered showers with overcast skies expected for Thursday with highs in the will be in the 60s & 70s.

By Friday, dry conditions are expected in the morning, but by the afternoon there will be another low that will lead to developing showers & thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

An upper-level trough will continue to guide several disturbances towards the region through the weekend. As a result, daily chances for showers will continue. The weekend could even have the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. It will also be cooler with temperatures only in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies and isolated showers. Areas of locally dense fog is likely especially along the coast. Lows in the 50s with a light southeasterly wind.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers in the morning with some partial clearing and pop-ups by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph. Steady rain arriving overnight.

THURSDAY: Overcast with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. The chance for showers does exist.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

