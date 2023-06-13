Gun safety advocates urge lawmakers to support new bills

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It is a Gun Safety Advocacy Day at the state house.

Proponents for several gun safety bills say a new poll will show that Mainers want a background check and 72 hours waiting period to acquire firearms, opposers of the bill say that would infringe on their second amendment rights.

“You can’t go and buy a car the day that you find it, you can’t go and buy a house the day that you see it either,” said Nacole Palmer.

Palmer, founder of Show Up Network for Gun Safety says the same considerations should be made for firearms and that a 72-hour waiting period could be a life saving measure.

“The percentage of gun deaths in Maine that are suicide is almost 90 percent. So, if we were able to make progress on preventing suicide which is what the 72-hour waiting period bill does, we could really significantly decrease the total gun deaths that are happening in Maine,” Palmer said.

In addition to the waiting period, Palmer says people who cannot buy guns legally can still have access to them in the state, and that should change.

“They can’t go and get it from the licensed gun dealer, because they would fail a background check there, so they go on to a website and find private dealers who are going to sell them, they just go right around the corner, and buy their guns there,” Palmer said.

As a result, she says Maine has become the source state of many guns that are used in crimes.

“Not only is this an issue in terms of taking lives here in Maine, but we are contributing to gun deaths all across the country,” Palmer said.

Lauren LePage with the National Rifle Association says there are other ways to address the issues surrounding the use of firearms in suicide and in crimes but it should not be a punishment to law abiding citizens.

“I am a woman, I travel in rural Maine, I travel alone, if I feel there is a direct threat on my life, I should not be forced to wait 72 hours to buy a firearm,” LePage said.

She says imposing universal background checks on Maine citizens will do nothing to disarm criminals who sometimes acquire their weapons through theft.

Sen. Matthew Harrington of York agrees.

“I think there is no empirical evidence that a 72-hour background check would reduce the number of suicides,” Harrington said.

As a former law enforcement officer, he says it is less about the gun and more about the decision.

“I have been to a lot of suicides in my career, when somebody makes that very tragic decision, I have seen many means to accomplish that goal used. I look at this as an infringement on law abiding gun owners,” he said.

