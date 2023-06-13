Four car crash causes back up on Route 1 in Waldoboro

A four-car crash is causing delays for drivers on Route 1 in Waldoboro Tuesday morning.
A four-car crash is causing delays for drivers on Route 1 in Waldoboro Tuesday morning.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - A four-car crash is causing delays for drivers on Route 1 in Waldoboro Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash as of 11 a.m.

Images from the scene show four vehicles with damage.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. Route 1 is currently closed and detouring onto the old Route 1.

This story is developing. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Waterville names new police chief
Maine McDonald’s celebrating high school graduates with free beverage
Dave’s Movie Center and Romantic Supermarket on Hammond Street in Bangor
Downtown Bangor romantic store closes
Lena Nelson
Author Lena Nelson talks with TV5