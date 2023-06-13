Four car crash causes back up on Route 1 in Waldoboro

WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - A four-car crash is causing delays for drivers on Route 1 in Waldoboro Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash as of 11 a.m.

Images from the scene show four vehicles with damage.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. Route 1 is currently closed and detouring onto the old Route 1.

This story is developing. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

