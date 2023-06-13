Fairfield police looking for missing teen girl

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen on June 9.

Officials say Joselynn Grotton was last seen leaving Lawrence High School in Fairfield.

Joselynn is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

If you have any information about Grotton, or have seen her, you are asked to call Fairfield police at 453-9321.

