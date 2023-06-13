Downtown Bangor romantic store closes

Dave’s Movie Center and Romantic Supermarket on Hammond Street in Bangor
Dave’s Movie Center and Romantic Supermarket on Hammond Street in Bangor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A long-running business in Downtown Bangor has closed its doors for good.

Dave’s Movie Center and Romantic Supermarket on Hammond Street is “no longer in business.”

That’s according to an outgoing message on the store’s voicemail system.

Dave’s has been a staple in the area for decades.

Its closure leaves Bangor without any more video rental establishments.

”I’m really sad I’m terribly sad there’s a lot of stores closing in Maine and that makes me extremely depressed. I went inside to see what type of things were inside the store and I liked the products there,” said Dilan Thomas, Bangor resident.

TV5 tried calling Dave’s to learn the reason for the closure, but our message was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Cupcakes from Sweet Biscuits Dog Bakery
Dixmont woman whips up gourmet dog treat business
Gary Coleman, General Appliance owner/
New business owner continues legacy of Brewer appliance shop
Marilou Ranta
Maine chef puts Monson on the map
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Brewer baker prepares for Whoopie Pie Festival