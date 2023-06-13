Downtown Bangor romantic store closes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A long-running business in Downtown Bangor has closed its doors for good.

Dave’s Movie Center and Romantic Supermarket on Hammond Street is “no longer in business.”

That’s according to an outgoing message on the store’s voicemail system.

Dave’s has been a staple in the area for decades.

Its closure leaves Bangor without any more video rental establishments.

”I’m really sad I’m terribly sad there’s a lot of stores closing in Maine and that makes me extremely depressed. I went inside to see what type of things were inside the store and I liked the products there,” said Dilan Thomas, Bangor resident.

TV5 tried calling Dave’s to learn the reason for the closure, but our message was not immediately returned.

