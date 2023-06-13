Brewer American Legion ensures safe disposal of American flags

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - This week marks National Flag Week, and the American Legion in Brewer is making sure all flags are treated with respect.

The chapter dedicated two new flag retirement boxes beside the Brewer Veterans Memorial Monday night.

These boxes ensure that when a flag is ready to be retired, it will be done properly.

One will stay at the Community Center, and the other will go to the Lowe’s in Brewer.

American Legion members say that respecting the flag and all it represents is more than a one-week mission.

“We weren’t aware of any other boxes like this, so we had a committee that took it upon themselves to construct some boxes with the help of some local businesses,” Post 98 Commander George Maxsimic said. “It makes you proud to be an American. I think it’s a symbol of our nation that we can all rally around.”

The flags collected by the Legion will be disposed of with a dignified burn.

