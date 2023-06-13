Boy remains hospitalized after vehicle fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - A 3-year-old boy remains in a hospital with life threatening injuries after a vehicle fire in Franklin this weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon when the boy’s parents were working at a home on Hog Bay Road.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the boy was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Officials say the parents tried to get the boy out of the vehicle and were injured in the process.

We’re told the boy was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital where he remains in intensive care

Authorities say both his mother and father were taken to hospitals in Maine to be treated for their burn injuries.

We’re told his father was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.

