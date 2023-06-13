Boy remains hospitalized after vehicle fire in Franklin

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - A 3-year-old boy remains in a hospital with life threatening injuries after a vehicle fire in Franklin this weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon when the boy’s parents were working at a home on Hog Bay Road.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the boy was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Officials say the parents tried to get the boy out of the vehicle and were injured in the process.

We’re told the boy was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital where he remains in intensive care

Authorities say both his mother and father were taken to hospitals in Maine to be treated for their burn injuries.

We’re told his father was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Waffle ME in Ellsworth
A new kind of food truck comes to Ellsworth
A four-car crash is causing delays for drivers on Route 1 in Waldoboro Tuesday morning.
Four car crash causes back up on Route 1 in Waldoboro
Burke Hill Farm
Maine blueberry farm will deliver their berries right to you
Police lights generic
Police identify body found in Southwest Harbor