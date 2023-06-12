Two men shot Sunday night in Canton

CANTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police say two men were shot at a home in the Oxford County town of Canton Sunday evening.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, along with Maine State Police and Rumford Police, were called to a home on Canton Point Road at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his hip.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to be treated.

A short time later, police learned that a second man had arrived at CMMC and was being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said they believe both men were shot in the same incident.

Police did not think either man’s injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the suspects were three Black men driving a silver sedan. Monday morning, police said they had identified a person of interest and that there was no threat to the public, calling it an isolated incident.

