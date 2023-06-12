Two local colleges partner to bring more opportunity to EMS students

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Emergency Medical Services students now have a new way to transfer credits from EMCC to UMaine after the schools signed a new agreement.

EMS Program Director and Department Chair at EMCC, Aiden Koplovsky said, “This helps us create a pathway for students graduating here from our emergency mental services, associate’s degree, to continue on their education to receive a bachelor’s degree at the University of Maine. This pathway creates a seamless transition into a third year student at the University, something they have to do an additional two years at the University of Maine to achieve that bachelor’s level of education.”

With the various programs and opportunities at UMaine, administrators are happy to expand their offerings to students.

Executive VP of Academic Affairs and Provost at UMaine, John Volin said, “It’s a new pathway that they’ve not had before, right? So, we’re excited about that opportunity. Few months ago, we signed one in construction engineering with the same idea where they can go right into our server Engineering Technology program. And so, I think setting up these type of opportunities for our students is just going to be a win-win all the way around.”

And to offer skills that go beyond this career path.

Director of the Bachelor of University Studies at UMaine, Barbara Howard said, “The leadership studies track is a wonderful fit for the Emergency Medical Services degree. The students come out of this program with a knowledge of leadership and what it means not only to their profession, but to their communities, the region, the nation, internationally, that has many many different applications.”

This agreement will make educational advancement smoother for those working to save lives.

VP of Academic Affairs at EMCC, Eric Hoffman said, “Having an articulation agreement makes it very clear for the institutions and the students, what’s expected so they won’t lose credits. They’ll know what’s expected of them, and they can also prepare for certain classes by taking sort of leveling classes here and then move right on to degree at the University of Maine. I can appreciate it personally because I used an articulation agreement when I was at community college to transfer to my state school, so I personally understand the value of articulation agreements.”

