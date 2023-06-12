Programming note for WABI viewers

Both transmitters should be back on in the evening on Tuesday.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A programming note for our viewers that watch us with an antenna on Channels 19 or 36.

We’ll be performing upgrades to our transmitting equipment the next two days.

Channel 19 will be shut down around 9am Monday.

Channel 36 will be shut down around 9:30am on Tuesday.

Both transmitters should be back on in the evening on Tuesday.

Viewers that have been watching us with an antenna on Channels 19 or 36 will need to run a channel scan on their TVs once work is complete.

This will not affect viewers watching with an antenna on Channel 5, on cable or satellite, or online.

