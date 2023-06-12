Portion of Marginal Way taped of as Portland Police investigate death

The scene was right off Interstate 295
Several police cars, along with the crime scene unit, had an area taped off near the...
Several police cars, along with the crime scene unit, had an area taped off near the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street in Portland.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Portland were investigating a death Monday morning.

Several police cars, along with the crime scene unit, had an area taped off near the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street, right at the bottom of the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 295.

There is a homeless encampment in that area.

The scene remained very active at 7:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide any details about the circumstances surrounding the death or any information about the person who died.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

3rd Annual Wings & Wheels welcomed beautiful weekend
Hot car generic graphic.
New Hampshire woman charged after dog found dead inside hot car
20-year-old dies days after Casco crash that killed 19-year-old
Bangor Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K and stole a vehicle.(Bangor...
Bangor police looking for man accused of robbing Circle K, stealing vehicle