Portion of Marginal Way taped of as Portland Police investigate death

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Portland were investigating a death Monday morning.

Several police cars, along with the crime scene unit, had an area taped off near the intersection of Marginal Way and Franklin Street, right at the bottom of the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 295.

There is a homeless encampment in that area.

The scene remained very active at 7:30 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide any details about the circumstances surrounding the death or any information about the person who died.

