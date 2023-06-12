Police investigating suspicious death in Southwest Harbor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Southwest Harbor, after a body was found on the side of the road on Sunday, according to Maine State Police.

According to investigators, a passerby discovered a female in a ditch near 61 Main Street just after 11:30 AM, and alerted authorities.

The body will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy, which will take place on Monday.

As a result of the investigation, the road in the vicinity is currently closed, and traffic is being redirected through alternate routes within the town.

Maine State Police is asking anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area of 61 Main Street between Saturday night and Sunday morning to call them at 207-973-3700.

Main Street will remain inaccessible to the public until the investigation is concluded.

