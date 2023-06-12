Partly cloudy, hazy and warm

By Emilie Hillman
Jun. 12, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure will remain over the state today. Skies will be partly sunny, and highs will reach the 80s for inland areas. A spot shower is possible, but otherwise most areas should remain dry.

Clouds will increase overnight as a low pressure system moves in. Areas of fog are also expected to develop. The approaching low will drive the shower chances for Tuesday. Showers are possible again on Wednesday, but inland areas have a better chance of experiencing them, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Another disturbance will move in toward the end of the week. Showers are expected across the state again on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms are also possible on Friday and Saturday, especially inland.

Smoke from wildfires continues to bring hazy skies to the state. The smoke will stick around today and tomorrow. Moderate air quality is expected across the state. Therefore, sensitive individuals should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Air quality forecast for Monday & Tuesday
Air quality forecast for Monday & Tuesday(WABI)

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs 74-83°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 50-56°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s with 70s north. Southeast wind 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Inland showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. South wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

