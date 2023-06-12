New Week...More Chances For Rain

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New week, same wet weather pattern. Our short stretch of dry weather will end as our next round of rain will arrive on Tuesday and we will continue with daily chances for showers through the weekend. The good news, this week does not look to be as wet or as cool as last week.

For the rest of tonight, clouds will continue to spread across the region ahead of a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes and a warm/cold front combo that will be moving through Tuesday. As the warm front begins to move into southern Maine, it will force the marine layer onshore and will produce areas of dense fog especially for the MidCoast region and Coastal Downeast. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s with a southerly wind of 5-10 mph.

Showers ahead of the cold front will move into southern Maine by midmorning Tuesday and will slowly push north & east into the afternoon. The Bangor region will have showers arriving by midday. Some far northern locales may not see any showers until almost sunset. Once the front clears, the chance for showers will become more isolated. Temperatures Tuesday will depend on when the front moves through. Southern areas will have highs in the low to mid 60s whereas northern areas where the front arrives later will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wildfire smoke is expected to stay in the region into Tuesday. The Maine DEP is forecasting MODERATE PARTICLE POLLUTION for the entire state tomorrow.

The same low combined with an upper-level trough will continue to bring us an isolated risk for showers on Wednesday. Wednesday does look to be trending towards one of the drier days of the week. Highs will return to more seasonable reaching the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

This upper-level trough will continue to guide several disturbances towards the region through the weekend. As a result, daily chances for showers will continue. The weekend could even have the chance for a few rumbles of thunder.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows in the 50s with a southerly wind of 5-10 mph. Areas of fog especially along the coast.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs in the 60s. SE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Skies will partially clear into the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Overcast with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s & low 70s. The chance for showers does exist.

