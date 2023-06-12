New Hampshire woman charged after dog found dead inside hot car

PORTSMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A woman from Tamworth, New Hampshire, is charged with cruelty to animals and animals in motor vehicles after police found a dog dead inside her car.

Police were called to a parking lot on Durgin Lane in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Sunday for a report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle. When police arrived, they say the dog was dead.

Police say the dog had been left inside the car with the windows up for several hours. When police arrived, the temperature outside was in the mid-70s, but the temperature inside the vehicle was 125 degrees.

The owner of the vehicle, Susan Weilbrenner, was arrested at the scene. She was released on personal recognizance bail. She is due in court in July. Both charges she is facing are misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.