Motorcycle crash kills man, 25, from town of Penobscot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Blue Hill on Sunday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Union Street.

Investigators say Asher Bowden, 25, of Penobscot, was attempting to round a curve when he lost control of his bike and hit a utility pole.

They say Bowden died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

