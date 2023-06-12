Motorcycle crash kills man, 25, from town of Penobscot

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Blue Hill on Sunday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Union Street.

Investigators say Asher Bowden, 25, of Penobscot, was attempting to round a curve when he lost control of his bike and hit a utility pole.

They say Bowden died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.