Motorcycle crash kills man, 25, from town of Penobscot
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Blue Hill on Sunday.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Union Street.
Investigators say Asher Bowden, 25, of Penobscot, was attempting to round a curve when he lost control of his bike and hit a utility pole.
They say Bowden died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
