Mom says girl with autism kicked out of movie theater for singing, dancing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A fun trip to the movies for a 4-year-old girl with autism and her mother turned into a traumatic experience when the mom says they were kicked out of the West Virginia theater because her daughter was singing and dancing.

Vanessa Cain and her 4-year-old daughter Dani were excited to watch the new “The Little Mermaid” movie at the Cinemark theater in Bridgeport’s Meadowbrook Mall. Unfortunately, the outing did not go as planned, and Cain says they were asked to leave the theater during the movie.

“I turned, and here came a worker. He bent down, and I said, ‘We need to leave, don’t we?’ He said, ‘Well, we’ve had some complaints,’” Cain told WDTV.

Dani was just diagnosed with autism in May, her mother says. Cain said she had only taken the 4-year-old to the movies a couple times and wasn’t sure how she may react, so she purposefully chose the theater’s handicap seats.

During the movie, Dani was dancing and singing to her favorite songs. A woman behind the mother and daughter even took her hands and sang with her.

Cain says they were asked to leave shortly after that. While she was refunded for the tickets, the mother says that wasn’t the point.

“How can you look at any child and see them dancing and happy and life and not smile?” Cain asked.

She says Dani is nonverbal, and it was Disney movies that helped break the 4-year-old out of her shell.

“There for a long time, she didn’t even make any type of sound. The Disney movies have really brought that out in her. I have a video where she is standing there in the mirror, and she is working and trying to make her words to sing ‘Poor Unfortunate Soul,’ and she can get ‘soul’ out,” Cain said.

After the incident, Cain shared her frustrations on Facebook, and the post went viral in the local area, rallying the community behind Dani and her mother.

“So, I’m new to the whole world of it. Seeing all these moms on here tell me how they either got kicked out of movie theaters or they don’t even take their children to the movies because of this fear. It shouldn’t be like that,” Cain said.

Thanks to some community members, Dani will get to watch “The Little Mermaid” on Saturday at Tygart Valley Cinemas in Whitehall. Cain says the people who are helping make this happen are working to invite other people with disabilities to enjoy the movie with her daughter.

Cain says she hopes people learn to accept others, no matter how different they may be.

