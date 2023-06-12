Lee Academy teacher, coach charged with sex crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lee Academy teacher and coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

28-year-old Michael Richardson is charged with five counts of gross sexual assault and one count of unlawful sexual touching.

Penobscot County Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds tells us there are concerns of other instances.

Bail was set at $15,000 Monday.

Richardson also can’t have contact with the alleged victim, or any minors, and cannot be at schools.

Lynds says the bail was set high due to the nature of the charges.

”From the State’s perspective, that is, of course, very serious,” Lynds said. “Schools should be a safe space. Students are among the most vulnerable members of society, especially when you’re talking about someone who is in a position of trust, and exploiting that position. From the State’s perspective, that is extremely dangerous, and the bail is commensurate with that.”

The State first asked for bail to be set above $25,000.

