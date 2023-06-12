Gap year program gives Maine students healthcare experience

Northern Light Health has hired three participants for its Gap Year Program, a new collaborative initiative to get more Maine students into healthcare careers(Northern Light Health)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The workforce shortage facing the healthcare industry is well-known.

Now, a new initiative aims to get more Maine students interested in a healthcare career by trying it out for a year.

Northern Light Health recently hired its first three participants for a new Gap Year Program. The program is run through Northeastern University’s Roux Institute and funded by the Maine Department of Labor.

The idea is to encourage students finishing up their bachelor’s degree to learn more about healthcare before continuing their education.

Participants work in the field for a year while receiving training and mentorship. After the year is up, the hope is they’ll continue their education by going to med school or pursuing another kind of advanced training.

“If we can work together to give students this opportunity and at the same time they’re working during this time towards the end goal of their med school or advanced training, then this is a perfect match. So, we have some people who are working in the emergency services department, some are working the cardiology department, and then one is working in one of our practices. So, good experience and then really deciding what they want to do afterward,” said Joanna Morrison, AVP, Talent Acquisition and Career Development, Northern Light Health.

Northern Light Health is one seven healthcare systems or clinics in the state taking part.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Gap Year Program, or applying, visit their website: https://roux.northeastern.edu/life-sciences-health-engineering/gap-year-maine-interest/

