Fire Marshal’s office investigating after vehicle fire injured little boy, family

Jun. 12, 2023
FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a vehicle fire in Franklin that injured a 3-year-old boy and his parents.

It happened Sunday afternoon when the boy’s parents were working at a home on Hog Bay Road.

The Fire Marshal’s office says the 3-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

Officials say the parents tried to remove the boy from the vehicle and were injured in the process.

We’re told the boy was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

Authorities say both his mother and father were taken to hospitals in Maine to be treated for their burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

