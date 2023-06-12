Construction starts on Route 1 in downtown Searsport

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning construction on Route 1 in downtown Searsport.

The work area begins at Savage Road and extends north for nearly two miles to Station Avenue.

The on-site construction work started Monday and will continue until winter.

Starting Thursday and going until October 15th, southbound traffic will be detoured onto Black, Union, and Mortland Roads.

The project involves the addition of a center left-turn lane between Trundy Road and Station Avenue.

MaineDOT says this will also involve sidewalk work and pedestrian lighting.

Construction is expected to be complete in two years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Bowzer
Furry Friends at 4: Bowzer
Two local colleges partner to bring more opportunity to EMS students
Two local colleges partner to bring more opportunity to EMS students
Northern Light Health has hired three participants for its Gap Year Program, a new...
Gap year program gives Maine students healthcare experience
A bill proposing suicide prevention barriers on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on its way to the...
A bill proposing suicide prevention barriers on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on its way to the house after passing Senate