Construction starts on Route 1 in downtown Searsport

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning construction on Route 1 in downtown Searsport.

The work area begins at Savage Road and extends north for nearly two miles to Station Avenue.

The on-site construction work started Monday and will continue until winter.

Starting Thursday and going until October 15th, southbound traffic will be detoured onto Black, Union, and Mortland Roads.

The project involves the addition of a center left-turn lane between Trundy Road and Station Avenue.

MaineDOT says this will also involve sidewalk work and pedestrian lighting.

Construction is expected to be complete in two years.

