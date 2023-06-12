Building rockets lifts off at the Challenger Learning Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s that time of year again!

Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is lifting off for the start of summer with it’s rocket building programs.

In partnership with Cole Land Transportation Museum, Challenger will be holding three rocket building sessions.

These hour-long sessions will be held later this week and next Monday, and are FREE to take part in.

The rocket building program is also followed by a free visit to the Cole Land Transportation Museum.

For more details on the programs, or to to sign up for a time slot, you can go to astronaut.org.

