A bill proposing suicide prevention barriers on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on its way to the house after passing Senate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The bill’s sponsor, Senator Chip Curry, says the purpose of the fences on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge is suicide prevention, essentially giving people the opportunity to get help before it’s too late.

“I want to see us build the barrier and do it as soon as possible,” Curry said.

Language in the bill says there have been numerous suicide attempts at the bridge since it opened in 2006, many successful.

Curry says the fence will save lives.

“What the bill does is put up a barrier that gives people time in between the suicide ideation and the lethal action,” he said.

The bill would also require the Department of Transportation to report on its progress every six months until the installation of the fences is completed.

“It would create that time and space for people to get counseling, for people to get support, for someone to intervene,” Curry said.

The bill would cost two million dollars to build and maintain the fences.

“There is a lot of important bills and priorities on the highway table, and it is to make sure it is included in those that get funded.,” Curry said.

