Bangor police looking for man accused of robbing Circle K, stealing vehicle

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Circle K and stole a vehicle.

Police say around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, a man walked into Circle K on Broadway and threatened a clerk with a weapon.

They say the clerk pushed the panic button to alert police.

The man allegedly stole items and attempted to abduct the clerk.

The clerk was able to get away and the suspect stole the clerk’s vehicle, a silver 2001 Toyota Avalon with Washington State plates, BSW5858.

The suspect is described as approximately 5′2″ tall, 130-150 pounds, wearing a green sweatshirt with a black hoodie underneath, gray hat, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone who has seen the stolen vehicle or the male suspect, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.

