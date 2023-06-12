Authorities say Winthrop man crashes truck into Kennebec County pond

KENNEBEC COUNTY, Maine (WMTW/WABI) - A Winthrop man escaped from a sinking truck after crashing into a pond Sunday.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office was called to the West Gardiner/Litchfield town line around 4:00 p.m. Sunday for reports of a truck going off the road.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Chase Cloutier, of Winthrop, was speeding when he broke through a guard rail and crashed through trees before the vehicle sank into Horseshoe Pond.

Deputies say Cloutier nearly hit people who were fishing.

When authorities arrived, Cloutier had already freed himself from the truck by breaking a window and swimming to shore. Officials say he only had minor injuries.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called in, as well as the Kennebec County Sheriff’s dive team, to help remove the truck from the pond.

Cloutier was given a summons for speed and could be facing more charges.

