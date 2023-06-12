20-year-old dies days after Casco crash that killed 19-year-old

CASCO, Maine (WMTW) - A second person has died as a result of a crash in Casco.

Police announced Monday morning that Nicholas Centofanti, 20, of Casco, died of his injuries at Maine Medical Center.

He was hurt in a crash on Tenney Hill Road on Wednesday, June 7. Dylan Chretien, 19, of Bridgton, died at the scene. Both men were in the same vehicle when it went off the side of the road and hit several trees.

At the time, police said the crash involved two vehicles, but they have not provided any further details about the second vehicle, though that night Wednesday evening, Sheriff Kevin Joyce told Maine’s Total Coverage that witnesses reported the two cars were drag-racing. Police said one of the vehicles hit several trees.

On Monday, police said that any details about any other vehicles involved were not being released pending their investigation.

Police did say that speed and failure to maintain control of a vehicle were factors in the crash.

