Together Place Fair takes place at Coe Park

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Together Place Fair got underway today in Bangor’s Coe Park.

Nonprofits ranging from Best Buddies to Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness lined the edges of the park.

There was bounds fun to be had as well with a dunk tank, face painting station, a bounce house, and much more.

Squires and Knights faced off in a combat demonstration courtesy of the Society for Creative Anachronism.

Live music, a 3k race, and multiple raffles were also happening at the fair at different stations.

”Like checking out all the areas and maybe going to all the areas today. Bouncy house, and ice cream, and lights and eating food.” said Wyatt, a young attendee at the fair.

“The fact that the whole recovery community is involved and you get to meet people from other areas of the city and you know I’m a people person so I like to meet as many different people and also I’m looking forward to the dunk house over there.. You know I like to show off my arms you know.” stated volunteer Jack Williams.

Our own Jon Small and Brittney McHatten MC’ed the fair as it ran from ten till two.

Rain showers originally postponed the fair, but today’s rescheduled date had sunny skies and a great turnout.

The Together Place organized this fair and is a peer run recovery center offering help and services to anyone struggling with substance use disorder or mental health challenges.

