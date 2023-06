HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Carmel Road North is closed from Meadow Road to Western Avenue in Hampden at this hour due to an overturned fuel tanker.

We’re told the tanker did spill fuel onto the roadway.

No word yet if there are any injuries.

You’re asked to seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

