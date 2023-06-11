Maine athletes shine at 2023 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Cary Drake of York on the Podium
Cary Drake of York on the Podium(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor hosted the 2023 New England Interscholastic Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday.

Here are the Maine athletes who took the number one spot in their events.

Anna Connors of Bangor won the Girls 400-meter dash with a personal record of 55.25.

Ruth White of Orono won the Girls 3200-meter run with a personal record of 10:30.49.

Sarah Moore from North Yarmouth Academy took first place in the Girls Long Jump with a personal record of 19-0.25.

Conor Morin of Cony landed in the number one spot of the Boys Triple Jump with a mark of 47-6.

Sarah Moore also took first in Girls Triple Jump with her new personal record of 37-8.25.

Griffin Gammon of Gorham reached a mark of 6-9 earning him the top spot in the Boys High Jump.

And Shelby Anderson of Marshwood took first place in Girls Javelin Throw with a mark of 130-3.

To see a full list of the results you can click the link here.

