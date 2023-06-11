Empty Arms Bangor hosts gardening & butterfly release event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There was a large turnout at a memorial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor Saturday.

Empty Arms of Greater Bangor is a group that serves and supports those who have been affected by the loss of a baby, regardless of circumstances.

The group, as well as others, met to do some gardening and sprucing up at their memorial.

A butterfly release in memory of those lost was also planned for the day.

Rideout Gardens of Eddington donated a variety of flowers that were planted Saturday morning.

“When you can see something positive about this really difficult experience, I feel like it helps you to heal. So families that come out and help us, I feel like it helps them to heal a little bit. So, it’s an opportunity for all of us to give back and to bond together,” said event organizer, Jaime Pangnurn.

Empty Arms of Greater Bangor also offers support groups that meet on a frequent basis.

The group was founded in 2007 and became a nonprofit in 2017 to expand its impact.

