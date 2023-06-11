Ellsworth holds third annual Pride Fest

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Sunday proved to be perfect day for the third annual Ellsworth Pride Fest.

Held at Knowlton Park, the free event hosted local vendors, food, live music and performances. Activities including yoga, speed “meeting”, story and poetry readings, and a silent auction were available for people to partake in.

Attendees of all ages were decked out in flags and rainbow accessories to show support and pride.

One volunteer, Sue Reimensnyder Collins, said that pride events like this “really reminds you of the past and how things were.” She went on to explain, “I’m a 55-year-old woman, and I look around at people holding hands and I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I can’t believe all these young people feel comfortable holding the hand of the person that they love. Because it was a totally different scene not that long ago.”

The Ellsworth High School GSDA is behind the event, as Pride Fest spurred from being denied a pride-themed crosswalk three years ago. There were many Maine-based non-profit organizations present, including Maine Youth Power, Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast Hospital, Veteran’s Affairs, and more.

