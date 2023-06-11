Brighter & Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak ridge of high pressure will build into the area today giving us a drier, brighter and warmer Sunday. It looks like there is enough lingering instability over the area so that a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon but overall it looks like the bulk of the day will be dry. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs topping off in the mid-70s on average. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

High pressure will provide us with another nice day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the 70s to low 80s, warmest inland. Low pressure will push an occluded front through the region Tuesday and Tuesday night. Rain will develop from southwest to northeast across the state Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. In the wake of Tuesday’s system, it looks like low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the Great Lakes Region will move over the area, keeping our forecast unsettled through the end of the week. This will provide us with plenty of cloud cover along with the chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms for the Wednesday through Saturday timeframe. Temperatures don’t look to be as cool as last week though. Look for highs to be in the 60s to and 70s for the middle and end of our week.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated afternoon shower possible. Highs between 72°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 73°-83°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs between 63°-73°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

