Bangor bookstore owner overcomes challenges, receives community support

It hasn't been a storybook year for Gibran Graham, the owner of The Briar Patch bookstore in Bangor.

But he’s overcoming personal and business challenges to keep the region reading.

The Briar Patch bookstore didn’t expect to take the “Dive into Books” message outside their store so literally.

“We had water come from above us in the building through the ceiling, drowning most of the books in our children’s section. It was sad, but the books must go on,” said Briar Patch owner, Gibran Graham.

Good morning, book lovers! The Briar Patch is open from 10am to 2pm today for curbside pickup and sales only. Call us at... Posted by The Briar Patch on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Some might call flooding at the Briar Patch store in Bangor “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” but others here say that persevering is really a story of “Small Town Pride.”

“We’ve managed to keep the store operating, helping customers over the phone for curbside pickup and right in our doorway,” he said. “People in the community have come out in droves, being very helpful and supportive to us. It’s so good to see the interest in reading. When kids come to the door, and they’re all excited to get this book that they’ve had their mind on, and we can put it in front of them and just see their smiles grow so wide, it’s amazing.”

It’s the latest chapter in a yearbook of challenges for owner Gibran Graham.

“I had a debilitating stroke in February, and I’ve been working on physical therapy and rehab the last couple months here in Bangor. The community has been supportive through this year, and I appreciate it,” he said.

One of those ways is with the revival of the TBR Bangor Book Club. All of the selections are available at the Briar Patch, and this year’s slate includes conversations with the authors.

“I missed his sense of humor,” said Jamie Clark, TBR Bangor Book Club Organizer. “And, I’ve had tons of people messaging me for the last two years asking to bring the book club back, including this guy. So, it was time.”

Time to turn the page on a difficult passage and look ahead to the sequel.

