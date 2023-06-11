4,106 winners named at the 2023 Maine Moose Permit Lottery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The annual Maine Moose Permit Lottery drawing was Saturday to see who can hunt moose this season.

Held at Mill Park in Augusta this year, there was other 72,000 applicants and 4,106 names were drawn.

The event was hosted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, in conjunction with the City of Augusta. It featured food, drinks, and business vendors for attendees to peruse.

“Most species you can hunt in Maine, you can buy a license and do it over the counter. But there’s always going to be a limited number of permits that we allocate for moose hunting in the state of Maine,” explains state moose biologist Lee Kanter. “How we manage moose and how we allocate permits is really more based on how many moose are there on a regional level versus the whole entire state. And then there’s kind of different goals and objectives depending on what part of the state you’re at. So, we have more moose permits in the far north, and as you start going further south there’s much less permits.”

As to why moose hunting is such a coveted activity in the Pine Tree State, Farmington District Game Warden Avery Boucher says, “Moose hunting in Maine is a massive part of the culture. It gives people and families a thing to do together, allows them to provide food for their family, recreation, and it gets them out in the woods. They have a good time doing it.”

Click here to see the full list of names drawn.

