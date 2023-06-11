3rd Annual Wings & Wheels welcomed beautiful weekend

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Old Town took to the skies at the annual Wings and Wheels event.

Hosted at Dewitt Field - Old Town Municipal Airport and Seaplane Base KOLD, the event featured fly-bys, cars, food trucks and fun.

Proceeds from the event are donated to organizations who are helping Veterans.

Wings & Wheels Event Marketer and Social Media Coordinator, Rebecca Galuppo said, “It pulled together essentially by a bunch of veterans. You know, talking about the benefits and the needs that existed not just in Maine, but nationwide. It includes the Maine Veterans Project and includes SUDS, which is Service Members Undertaking Disabled Sports, and Toys for Tots.”

Veterans, friends, and family came out to show their support for these organizations and their mission.

SUDS Board President, Carla Chatterton said, “What we do is provide access to outdoor activities to injured service members from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. When we first started, we offered scuba training, a couple of years ago we expanded it to include other outdoor sports. And we are very fortunate to be able to be a beneficiary of the wings and wheels and I can’t tell you how important it is to help the vets and with it and be a part of this community.”

And groups such as the Old Town American Legion and VFW Posts were also there to show there support.

Folks of all ages enjoyed the cars show, and getting the see the various aircrafts up close or in motion.

Rebecca added, “The Dewitt Field is a unique airport with a wonderful small community that supports the veterans. It has the seaplane base, again one of the few in the nation to offer such a such an amenity for pilots. It’s just a really perfect jewel essentially when it comes to FBO and small airports.”

Visitors could also buy some memorabilia, compete in the corn hole tournament, or check-out the skydiving demonstration.

Participating Veterans appreciate getting this time with the community and the chance help the cause.

Event pilot, Retired U.S. Army Major Ron Galuppo said, “We’re here to raise awareness, number one. Number two is where raise funds for the event. Everybody here is so great. The citizens are so supportive. So it’s very emotional, you know, to see the support and a level of support that we have, and have these nonprofit agencies come in and support us as well.”

