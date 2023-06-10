Stubborn Clouds Make Way for Sunday Sunshine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Low pressure dominating our weather scene for a number of days will bring one more day of cloud cover, scattered showers; a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Finally, the low will meander to our east, as high pressure pays a brief visit for Sunday. Sunshine will return in a big way for Sunday, with another low pressure system right on its heels.

Today: Clouds, scattered showers, rumble of thunder possible. Temperatures in the 60s.

Tonight: Clouds, scattered showers, low around 50.

Sunday: Sunshine! 70s!

Monday: Advancing cloud cover, high temps in the 70s.

Tuesday through Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers expected.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.