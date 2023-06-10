Bangor police looking for missing Hancock teen

14-year-old Kennedy Green
14-year-old Kennedy Green(Bangor PD)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are asking for your help finding a missing Hancock teen.

14-year-old Kennedy Green was seen walking away from Texas Roadhouse on Stillwater Avenue at about 6:30 Friday evening.

Police say she was seen getting into a white SUV in a parking lot near the restaurant.

Green is described at 5′6″ tall, 120 pounds.

Officials say she was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

We’re told this photo was taken earlier Friday.

If you see Green or have any information, you’re asked to call Bangor police at 947-7384.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Potential sale of Irving Oil could have costly effects on Maine
File Graphic
Maine congressional delegation responds to Trump indictment
Missing boy last seen at EMMC located
102nd Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention
102nd Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars State Convention kicks off