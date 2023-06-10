Bangor police looking for missing Hancock teen

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are asking for your help finding a missing Hancock teen.

14-year-old Kennedy Green was seen walking away from Texas Roadhouse on Stillwater Avenue at about 6:30 Friday evening.

Police say she was seen getting into a white SUV in a parking lot near the restaurant.

Green is described at 5′6″ tall, 120 pounds.

Officials say she was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

We’re told this photo was taken earlier Friday.

If you see Green or have any information, you’re asked to call Bangor police at 947-7384.

