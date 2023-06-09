Waterville Fire captain is home after suffering heart attack

Waterville Fire Capt. Mike Folsom was discharged from the hospital and was able to visit the fire station Friday morning.(Waterville Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - We have an exciting update to a story we brought you last month.

After suffering a major heart attack and being hospitalized for nearly a month, Waterville Fire Capt. Mike Folsom was discharged and was able to visit the fire station Friday morning.

In a post on the fire department’s Facebook page they say Folsom is currently outperforming his required physical therapy and is on the way to recovery.

The fire department also mentions all city employees will have access to a CPR program, and will continue to provide opportunities for the community.

