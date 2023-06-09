Suspected I-295, Bowdoin murder shooter Joseph Eaton to face attempted murder charges

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - A Grand Jury has filed attempted murder charges against Joseph Eaton in connection with the shooting on I-295 in Yarmouth.

Eaton, of Bowdoin, has already been charged in the murders of Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, who were found inside their home along with Joseph Eaton’s mother, Cynthia Eaton.

The four bodies were a grim discovery that preceded gunfire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, injuring three drivers on April 18.

Around 10:30 a.m., after the discovery in Bowdoin, reports began to come in of cars being hit by gunfire on I-295 near exits 15 and 17/East Main Street in Yarmouth.

Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children, Justin Halsey and Paige Halsey, were all taken to Maine Medical Center.

Sean Halsey gave an update on his family on April 28, 2023. Halsey said his son, Justin, was shot in the back and has some significant tissue damage to his back but was released from the hospital a few days ago.

