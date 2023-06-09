Showers & Storms Saturday. Better Weather By Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds and isolated showers continue to wrap around an area of low-pressure impacting parts of the state. There has been more clearing along the Interstate and towards the coastline. The showers will continue to fizzle out overnight and the clouds will remain. Areas of patchy fog will once again be possible with lows that will range from the low 40s to the low 50s.

Saturday will start off with plenty of clouds and even some areas of drizzle and isolated showers. By the afternoon, the clouds will start to break apart and will lead to some developing instability. A weak disturbance will cross the region during the afternoon and will feed off that instability producing pop-up showers & storms. More cloud cover will mean a lower potential for storms. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

The low that has acted as a protective barrier from smoke created by wildfires burning across parts of Quebec will no longer provide us protection into the weekend. MODERATE PARTICLE POLLUTION is expected along south & east of the Interstate this evening. This means those sensitive to respiratory issues should be aware and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Some may even smell the smoke. By Saturday, along the immediate coasting will continue with MODERATE PARTICLE POLLUTION. Sunday will be a day of concern as winds will be shifting out of the northwest and will guide a lot of the wildfire smoke into the region. Air quality updates to come through the weekend.

Sunday is still looking to be our best day of the extended forecast as a weak surface high pressure and an upper-level ridge will move into the northeast. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs that will reach well into the 70s. Northwest winds could stream a plume of wildfire smoke into the region. Hazy skies and respiratory problems could be possible.

For now, Monday is also looking dry. An approaching low will bring us increasing clouds throughout the day and will keep highs slightly cooler, 60s & 70s. The low will then bring the chance for rain beginning late Monday night and lasting through Friday.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with isolated showers and areas of patchy fog. Lows in the 40s and low 50s. Light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Pop up showers & storms by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Northerly wind 5-10 mph. Wildfire smoke will impact the coastline.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds could bring wildfire smoke into the region.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 60s & 70s. Rain arrives later in the night.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with rain showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

