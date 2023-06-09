Second Maine Maritime Academy student indicted for crash that killed 4

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A second Maine Maritime Academy student has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury for a crash in Castine last December that killed four fellow students.

Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Massachusetts has been indicted on the same charges as 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding, including four counts of manslaughter.

Police say Goncalves-Radding was driving the car and Gecoya was a passenger.

Prosecutors believe Goncalves-Radding was driving under the influence and traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph before the SUV struck a tree and caught fire, according his indictment.

The four students who died in the crash were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, officials said. Goncalves-Radding, Gecoya and one other student survived the crash.

The indictment issued for Goncalves-Radding in April included charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.

Goncalves-Radding previously plead not guilty to all of the charges.

According to District Attorney Robert Granger, Gecoya’s car and registration shows it was owned by his father.

Granger tells TV5, “A number of events from the basis of accomplice liability that attaches to Gecoya but I declined to go into the specific evidence at this time.”

