Scattered Showers Continue Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The upper level low that has been plaguing our weather for the past few days will continue to keep our weather unsettled for today and tomorrow before finally moving to our east later Saturday and Saturday night which will allow drier weather to move in for the second half of our weekend.

Our Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and patchy drizzle again. A few thunderstorms are possible too, some of which could produce small hail. The most numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur during the late morning through the evening hours as the atmosphere becomes more unstable. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s for most spots, possibly a few spots over inland locales could reach the mid-60s. Scattered showers will be possible tonight with lows in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Low pressure will finally start to move to our east as we head through the day Saturday. With it still in the vicinity though, scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will again be possible during the day Saturday. The most numerous of the showers and thunderstorms will be from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s. Drier and brighter weather is expected Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Some computer models are hinting at some lingering instability leading to a very slight chance of a few isolated showers popping up on Sunday but overall the bulk of the day looks dry. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with more seasonable temperatures as highs climb into the low to mid-70s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Monday with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as our next weathermaker approaches. Highs Monday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Low pressure will move in on Tuesday bringing another round of showers.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous late morning through the evening hours. A few thunderstorms possible. Any thunderstorms could produce small hail. Patchy drizzle. Highs between 55°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows between 45°-51°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. A bit warmer with highs between 60°-67°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the 70s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

