Now open: Inside Lincoln’s new brunch spot

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Residents in the town of Lincoln now have a new place to “gather.”

Gather Brunch & Bar on Fleming Street is now open for business.

“I knew this town had a calling for something in the morning again so I thought it would be fun to open my own brunch place,” said Tyler Arnold, owner of Gather Brunch & Bar in Lincoln. “A lot of my food is fun. I have a secret sauce on my chicken sandwich. I have like a Big Mac but it’s actually like a Big Mac and I have a Big Mac bun, like a brioche style. The corn beef hash has been a hit. The brisket is really good.”

Those are just a few of the items on the menu at the new brunch spot.

Each option is made with wholesome ingredients and some flavor that is a little out of the box.

23-year-old Tyler Arnold is the owner and head chef.

Arnold graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in 2021.

He returned to Maine to start his culinary career in Ellsworth.

Last fall, he decided to make the jump and open his own place, which just so happens to be the home of his parents’ former restaurant.

They owned and operated ‘Timberhouse’ on Fleming Street for about 18 years.

“I used to cook on Sunday mornings with my dad out back and on Saturdays I used to serve out front,” said Arnold. “A lot of our customers I’m seeing now were here ten years ago, so it’s cool.”

His parents have been by his side through the grand opening, giving him some sound advice along the way.

Gather Brunch and Bar is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

