Northern Light CA Dean Hospital bike fundraiser rides through Greenville June 25

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Registration is now open for Northern Light CA Dean Hospital’s annual Bike and Boat fundraiser.

The event will take place Sunday, June 25th in Greenville, the heart of the Maine Highlands.

This is a family-friendly event that allows you to take in the picturesque view of Moosehead Lake and surrounding mountains.

Participants can ride the 19.5 mile bike route from Greenville to Rockwood, then cruise back to Greenville on the Katahdin Steamship “The Kate,” or ride the boat both ways.

“The element of ‘Bike and Boat’ is a really strong element of this ride that makes it very appealing,” said Erik daSilva, Associate Education Director of the Maine Bicycle Coalition. “You get to bike one way. There is no out and back. You’re not riding the same thing twice so it’s very interesting that way and then you come back on the boat, which is a totally different leg. So, the interest level is very high just from that standpoint.”

“This year we have some unique gifts. We have CA Dean personalized Sea Bags totes. If you raise $500 you receive the tote. You can choose to try and fundraise. We encourage it. But, you don’t have to. You can just be an individual or you can create a team and fundraise together as a team,” said Marie Vienneau, FACHE, president, Northern Light CA Dean Hospital.

In addition to the ride there will be live music, a boxed lunch, and family and team photos.

