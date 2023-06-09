Mills administration announces 140 new treatment beds for substance use disorder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The work to help those battling substance use disorder got a boost on Friday in the form of 140 new treatment beds at facilities across Maine.

The Mills administration announced that $6 million in state funding will cover the addition of 112 new beds in several Portland locations, 12 in Auburn, six in both Bangor and Windham, and four new beds in Presque Isle.

The beds in Bangor will be facilitated by Wabanaki Public Health.

More than half of the 140 beds are already in use, or will be soon.

All will be in place by the end of the year.

Officials say these new beds are in addition to the 387 licensed beds for substance use disorder and medically supervised withdrawal currently in operation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.